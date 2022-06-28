Pandemic eviction protection expire this week in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. - Protections to help people from being evicted during the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire this week.

Effective July 1, landlords now can give tenants five days notice to pay overdue rent, instead of 14.

Virginia's Rent Relief Program is also ending. The program said tenants could not be evicted for 45 days if they had submitted an application for the program. The program stopped accepting applications on May 15.

"RRP was created to provide temporary emergency rental assistance to ensure stable housing during the COVID-19 pandemic and was primarily funded by federal stimulus grants through the U.S. Department of Treasury. DHCD will close the application portal to new applicants due to the limited funding available and a recent surge in applications submitted," the website says.

In an FAQ page, state officials explained why the program is ending.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Norfolk City Council will be getting a briefing from the Department of Neighborhood Services about the changes.

"Once an eviction is ordered and occurs, we shift from an eviction prevention crisis to a homelessness crisis," the presentation states.

Analysis from the RVA Eviction Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University shows evictions are down sharply compared to before the pandemic.

For example, in the first quarter of 2019, there were more than 3,000 eviction filings in Virginia Beach and more than 1,000 evictions. In the first quarter of 2022, there were 680 filings and 246 evictions.