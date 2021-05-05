Pandemic taking a toll on our teeth

NORFOLK, Va. - Like just about everything else these days, the pandemic is taking a toll on our teeth.

In a survey from the American Association of Endodontists, more than half of Americans said they've missed routine dental visits over the past year.

A third of people also said they're snacking more on sweets, and one in four people are waiting until later in the morning to brush their teeth.

Some have started skipping their morning brushing routine altogether.

AAE President Dr. Alan Law says these changes can cause cavities and other problems, and waiting to get help only makes things worse.

"If you wait until the problems are severe, it ends up typically being more costly, more time consuming and you may have more discomfort prior to getting treatment," said Dr. Law, "so it's always better to get in earlier than later."

Signs that you may need a root canal include severe pain to things that are hot or cold or pain when you bite down.

Dr. Law says there aren't always symptoms, though, which is why routine care is so important.

