Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to close after Labor Day weekend

HAMPTON, Va. - Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe has announced they are closing permanently, but has created a petition to combat the closure.

According to a Facebook post from the club, they say POC is closing after being a part of the community since 2012. They said they were looking forward to another ten years, however, their ten-year lease negotiation from the National Park Service was just recently taken away without cause, POC says.

They say this Labor Day holiday weekend will be their last for good, but they will fight to try to return at some point.

POC wants guests to come out for one last time to enjoy the facility, staff, and view.

"We will miss everybody and hopefully we can show National Parks the error of their ways," the club writes.

POC has created a petition in support of reopening. To sign, click here.