Parent seen with visible weapon at Franklin school; Superintendent reminds parents weapons aren't allowed on school property

Matt Slocum/AP
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 11:47 AM, May 21, 2021
FRANKLIN CITY, Va. - The Franklin City Schools superintendent sent a reminder to parents about weapons on school property Thursday after a parent was seen with one.

The letter stated the parent had a visible weapon on school property and was "immediately redirected to leave the school property and informed that school zones are Gun and Weapon Free Zones."

Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling said authorities were notified and will follow through accordingly.

No students witnessed the encounter.

Dr. Sterling said, "I can’t stress this enough that under no circumstances are weapons allowed on school property by anyone other than authorized officials. Parents, Guardians, and Community members, please review the Gun-Free School Zone Act of 1990 for additional information."

