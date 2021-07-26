Parents can opt their children of wearing masks in Chesapeake schools

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Beginning Monday, parents sending their kids to in-person summer school can opt their children out from wearing masks.

In June, school board members voted to make masks optional for students and staff inside buildings as long as a state order didn't conflict. Over the weekend, a state order mandating masks at school expired. Last week, Gov. Northam announced the state would leave mask policies up to local school divisions.

Parents can fill out a mask opt-out form for their kids for the remainder of summer school, which ends on August 3. The school division continues to recommend masks be worn.

"We encourage parents, guardians, and school staff to continue to work with students to support mask wearing in school at this time," the opt-out form says.

A spokesman for the school division said the mask policy will follow the school board's guidance for the upcoming year, but the exact procedures are still being determined. It's not clear whether the opt-out form will also be used in the fall.

Parents on both sides of the issue are planning to speak at the school board meeting on Monday evening. There will be a rally ahead of the meeting with parents calling for "parental authority, health freedom, body autonomy, and Constitutional rights."