Parents of Hanover teen say their son died in a fireworks explosion: 'He had a heart full of love'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — While the circumstance surrounding his death remain murky, what is crystal clear is that Nick Layne was well-loved by his friends, family, and community.

Layne's parents would like to know exactly how their son died at a Fourth of July party in Louisa County.

Layne, 17, died on July 1, "due to fatal injuries resulting from an accident involving fireworks," his parents wrote in their son's obituary.

Michael and Brittany Layne told the Fredericksburg Free Lance Star their son was at a party when they were told partygoers heard a boom.

The Louisa Sheriff's Office said responding deputies were told "the victim had a firework explode in their hand, was not breathing, and that CPR had been started by individuals on location,” the newspaper reported.

“He just kind of stopped,” Brittany Layne told the Free Lance Star. “I think they ended up laying him down and starting CPR on him right away.”

His parents believe their son was holding an unlit firework in his hand when it somehow exploded.

"We want to express the danger of fireworks, that simply static electricity or heat can set them off," his mother told CBS 6 via a social media message. "We don’t want to see something like this happen to another family or another child. We don’t blame anyone, we aren’t angry because what good would that do? It doesn’t change the outcome. We loved Nick immensely."

While the Medical Examiner continued to work to determine the teenager's cause and manner of death, his family is focused on remembering a young life taken too soon.

"He loved his long hair and hippie style, connected deeply with all genres of music. Above all, he loved living his life surrounded by his family and friends, had a heart full of love to give, and had a deep compassion for others. Nick was incredibly talented and intelligent," his parents wrote in his obituary. "Nick always had a smile on his face and an infectious laugh that others enjoyed. He brought light to darkness and was one of the greatest joys his family had the pleasure of experiencing. He will be incredibly missed by friends and family, but forever loved, remembered and honored."

A funeral service for the teenager was scheduled for Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel in Fredericksburg

"Nick wanted more than anything to go skydiving for his 18th birthday. His family would like to honor him by supporting anyone that wants to 'fly' in honor of him," the obituary read.

Information on ways to donate to the family can be found here.

"All funds in excess of this celebratory memorial will be saved for Nick's sister, Savannah, and applied toward her college tuition, he would have given her the world if he could have," his family shared.

