Parents struggle to find child care in Hampton Roads; Chesapeake nanny agency has waitlist with 75 names

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A new survey from the National Parents Group reveals a deepening child care crisis.

News 3 has been hearing from parents that finding child care is a challenge. A local mother was so desperate to find child care that she decided to move out of the area.

"Ultimately, the factor of moving back across the country was that moving back put us closer to family," said Bry Crocker, a parent.

Bry Crocker lived in Newport News and was desperate to find child care. For her, moving back to Alabama and closer to family, gave her the child care help she needed for her one-year-old son.

A survey conducted by the national parents group revealed that 71% of parents are struggling to find quality, affordable and available child care, an issue Crocker came across in Hampton Roads.

"I joined five or six waitlists," said Crocker. "I did also come across places where to join a waitlist, you had to pay a fee."

Due to families not finding availability at daycares, they are seeking other options one-on-one child care.

A local nanny agency told News 3 they too are struggling to keep up with demand.

“We do have a waitlist of about 75 families right now that also fluctuate, as families find full-time care elsewhere," said Maria Amar, owner of Tidewater Tots Childcare.

Maria says finding nannies for the agency is something she has struggled with, since many nannies want part-time employment and many families in the area are looking for full-time care.

"Some of our sitters are in school full time," said Amar. "They have other full-time jobs."

The survey noted 61% of parents said they had to cut work hours or leave a job because they could not find child care.

“I felt like I had to pick either continuing to pursue my future or being a parent because it didn't feel feasible to do both," said Crocker.

For her, leaving the area was the best option for her family, but others continue to struggle in the search for child care.