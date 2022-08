There's a contest now open to name new planets discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The "Name Exo-Worlds 20-22 Competition" is open to our whole planet. An exo-world is considered to be any planet outside our solar system.

The rules are that you can't name an exo-world after yourself, your pet or give it religious or military significance.

You can submit your names here.

The deadline is November 11, 2022