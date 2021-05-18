Pasquotank Co. deputy apologizes for urination on resident's business property; Office says deputy meant no disrespect

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. - A Pasquotank County funeral homeowner took to Facebook to express his concerns regarding the county's sheriff's office.

Adkins Memorial Funeral Homeowner, Gabriels Adkins, posted on social media footage of surveillance footage of a deputy vehicle on the funeral home's property.

Adkins alleges that deputies drove onto his property two nights in a row to urinate.

Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten provided a statement on behalf of the department:

"Pasquotank County is a large, often rural county. Our deputies have been working long hours, for more than a month, and sometimes our deputies need to relieve themselves when they’re far away from a restroom.



Recently, one of our deputies working the midnight shift was conducting typical safety checks in the county at 2:30 AM. After checking Mr. Adkins business, the deputy, who had been on shift for 9 hours, needed to relieve himself and was miles away from a restroom. He relieved himself near an outbuilding behind the business close to a nearby field.



The deputy, who is Black, didn’t know who owned the business and meant no disrespect to Mr. Adkins. and has reached out to apologize to him. I've reinforced to all deputies the need to respect the community and avoid even the appearance of anything that could be seen as disrespectful."



This comes after several days of protests in the city calling for the release of body camera footage from the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.