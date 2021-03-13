Pasquotank Co. investigators arrest man after devices containing child pornography found in home

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. - A man has been arrested on child pornography charges out of Elizabeth City.

Investigators with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the North Carolina State Bureau Investigation pertaining to child pornography. The sheriff's office followed up on the tip, which led to a search warrant being obtained and executed.

On March 10, investigators with the sheriff's office and agents with the North Carolina State Bureau Investigation executed the search warrant in the 2200 block of Shady Drive in Elizabeth City, where they seized a number of devices containing child pornography from the home.

The suspect, Brian Keith Corp, was arrested and taken to the Albemarle District Jail, where he is being held under a $25,000 secure bond. He has been charged with five counts of Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

The investigation remains ongoing.

