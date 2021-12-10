Pasquotank Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 44-year-old man who may be traveling to Outer Banks

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. - The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday, December 5.

Steven Michael "Mike" Forbes was last seen between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at his residence in the 100 block of Northside Road in Elizabeth City.

Forbes is a 44-year-old white man standing approximately 6 feet tall. He has brown and gray hair, and police say it's unknown what clothing he was last seen wearing.

He may be in a white 2004 Ford truck with NC registration JAA-5610, traveling to the Outer Banks.

If you or someone you know has information on Forbes' or his vehicle's whereabouts, call the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office at (252) 338-2191.