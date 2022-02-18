Pasquotank Co. student tased, facing charges after accusations of threatening teacher

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. - A student at Pasquotank County High School accused of making a threat toward a teacher is facing charges in connection with the reported incident.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, school resource officers (SROs) with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office responded to a incident at the school, located at 1064 Northside Road in Elizabeth City.

The sheriff's office says school staff advised them a male juvenile student reportedly told a teacher he would slap and shoot the teacher.

The SRO reported to the second floor of the high school, where they found the student and faculty members in the hallway. The sheriff's office says the SRO and school staff unsuccessfully tried to diffuse the incident for more than 45 minutes.

This is when authorities say a second SRO arrived on scene; school staff requested both to remove the student from the campus.

The sheriff's office says the student refused to leave and began actively resisting the SROs. The student then reportedly approached one of the SROs, lunging toward his duty belt.

The SRO stepped back and issued commands to the student to back up and comply with his instructions. When the student still refused to listen, one SRO issued a Taser warning.

After the student still refused to comply, the Taser was deployed to gain control of and secure the student.

SROs then requested Pasquotank County EMS respond to render aid to the student.

The student was taken to the sheriff's office, where SROs spoke to his mother and told her about what had happened. He was then released into her custody.

Officials say juvenile petitions will be submitted to Juvenile Services for Communicating Threats, Disorderly Conduct and Resist Delay & Obstruct an Officer.

"SROs have a duty to ensure that schools have a safe learning environment. By this student’s actions, this environment was disrupted by creating a breach of the peace to the safety of the staff and students by threatening violence on the campus of Pasquotank County High School," Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten II said.

Download the News 3 app for updates.