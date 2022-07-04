Pasquotank County auto parts store's roof partially blown off during storm

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, Va. - Sunday afternoon storms caused one store's portion of their roof to blow off.

Around 4:45 p.m., The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm warning for the area.

During the storm at around 5:30 p.m., officials received a call about a possible roof blown off from Russell Auto Parts located at 1015 US Highway 158W near Morgan’s Corner in Elizabeth City.

Shortly after, a deputy and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management were notified and responded.

When they arrived they discovered that the wind had caused a portion of the roof to blow off and partially collapse causing minor flooding inside the building.

The building's utilities were secured and both agencies cleared shortly after.

Officials say they have not received any other storm reports.

