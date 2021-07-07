Watch
Passenger caught trying to carry firecrackers through security at Norfolk International Airport

Transportation Security Administration
Posted at 9:55 PM, Jul 06, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - A passenger was caught trying to carry firecrackers through security at Norfolk International Airport on Monday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) team at the airport said there were 13 firecrackers in the passenger's carry-on bag.

Officials are reminding people that firecrackers, sparklers and fireworks are not allowed in carry-on or checked bags since they're highly flammable items.

You can view a list of items that are allowed and those that are prohibited from being included in carry-ons or checked bags here.

