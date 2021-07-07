Passenger caught trying to carry firecrackers through security at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. - A passenger was caught trying to carry firecrackers through security at Norfolk International Airport on Monday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) team at the airport said there were 13 firecrackers in the passenger's carry-on bag.

Officials are reminding people that firecrackers, sparklers and fireworks are not allowed in carry-on or checked bags since they're highly flammable items.

The @TSA team at @NorfolkAirport caught a traveler with 13 firecrackers in a carry-on bag yesterday. It's important to remember that firecrackers, sparklers and fireworks are not permitted in carry-on or checked bags. They are highly flammable items. pic.twitter.com/NFfymanqtx — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) July 6, 2021

You can view a list of items that are allowed and those that are prohibited from being included in carry-ons or checked bags here.