Passenger killed, driver severely injured in Virginia Beach interstate crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the vehicle's driver severely injured and a passenger dead early Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at about 1:28 a.m. on I-264 West near Independence Boulevard. The vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, and the passenger died due to their injuries.

The Virginia State Reconstruction Team is on the scene investigating, and two lanes of I-264 West are currently shut down.

This is a developing story.