Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Passenger seriously injured after work van strikes utility pole in Newport News

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 7:43 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 19:44:46-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man seriously injured Tuesday evening.

According to officials, around 5:10 p.m., police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Wilcox Lane in reference to a single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived they found a work van that had crashed into a utility pole.

A passenger of the van, a 23-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening. The driver and another passenger were not injured, police say.

There is no further information at the time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education