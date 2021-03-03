Passenger seriously injured after work van strikes utility pole in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man seriously injured Tuesday evening.

According to officials, around 5:10 p.m., police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Wilcox Lane in reference to a single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived they found a work van that had crashed into a utility pole.

A passenger of the van, a 23-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening. The driver and another passenger were not injured, police say.

There is no further information at the time and the investigation remains ongoing.

