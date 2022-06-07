More than 100 passengers rescued after Spirit of Norfolk catches fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Fire Department is working a fire that took place Tuesday afternoon on the Spirit of Norfolk.

The fire department is currently on the scene of the Spirit of Norfolk that is at Norfolk Naval Base. According to the fire chief, the fire was on the naval base on the river. The ship is normally at Norfolk Waterside.

A fire was reported on Spirit of Norfolk outside of port security barrier.

As of 12:53 p.m., the fire is not active and passengers that were on the ship have been offloaded. The Victory Rover rescued approximately 110 personnel/passengers and headed to Town Point Park. Two crew members remain on the vessel and are currently being evacuated.

Naval Station Norfolk port operations tug boats, Naval Station Norfolk Fire and Emergency Service along with several nearby ships were aiding with firefighting efforts.

The Spirit of Norfolk has been moved to Pier 4 and will remain there until it can be safely transported back.

News 3 is working to learn more details.