Passports can now be renewed online for DOD personnel, families

Department of Defense personnel and families can now renew their passports online.

Active-duty, reserve and retired service members; and Defense Department civilians, contractors, and their families can now renew their U.S. passports online, according to the State Department.

They will now be able to renew their passports at any time and will no longer have to go to the post office or mail their application.

To renew online to following is required:

Applicants must be 16 years of age or older.

The most recent passport is valid or must have been valid for 10 years. It's OK if the passport is expired.

The passport was issued over nine years ago (2013 or earlier) from the renewal date but no earlier than 15 years ago (2007).

No changes were made with respect to name, gender or other personal information, such as date or place of birth.

No travel internationally can be made within five weeks of the date the application is submitted. The State Department will offer routine (8-11 weeks) and expedited processing times (5-7 weeks).

Online applications may be for a passport book only; passport cards may not be requested online.

Applications must be for regular (tourist) passports only. Special issuance diplomatic or official passports may not be renewed online.

Applicants must live in the U.S. in either a state or territory. An applicant cannot be stationed at an overseas post in a foreign country or have an APO or FPO address.

Applicants must have their current passport in their possession. It cannot be damaged, mutilated, or previously reported as lost or stolen.

Applicants must agree that their most recent passport will be immediately invalidated and cannot be used for international travel.

An applicant must have access to a credit/debit card or a bank account with automated clearing house payment capabilities to pay for passport renewal fees.

Applicants must upload a digital photo in the .JPEG file format.

If an applicant doesn't meet all requirements they may still be eligible to renew by mail or in-person, the official said.

If interested, the first step is to preregister on the State Department's form. The State Department will send a confirmation email with more instructions within 1-2 days after preregistration.

Those interested can renew online through June 30, 2022.