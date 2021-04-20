Patrick Henry Mall celebrates Mother's Day with diaper drive for local families in need

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Patrick Henry Mall is celebrating Mother’s Day by supporting local families in need with a diaper drive.

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, the National Diaper Bank reports that one in three families struggled to provide clean diapers for their children.

Patrick Henry Mall has partnered with Menchville House Ministries to host a Mother’s Day Diaper Drive that will support local families that are experiencing a diaper need.

Starting Tuesday, April 20 through Sunday, May 16, diaper donations can be dropped in front of JCPenney.

"This Mother’s Day, we are pleased to help shine a spotlight on this critical need for families in our communities", said Mikia Ross, Senior Marketing Director." The past year has been challenging for many, but the pandemic has disproportionately impacted underprivileged young families. We are proud to partner with leading area nonprofits to expand their supply of these family essentials."

For more information on how to support Menchville House Ministries, click here.

