'Peace over Violence' event sounds alarm on recent Hampton Roads gun violence

NORFOLK, Va. — A recent spike in gun violence remains a big concern for families in Norfolk.

An event, called "Peace over Violence," took place Saturday at Huntersville Park. The event is one way community activists are working to find gun violence solutions.

During Peace over Violence, music filled the air and families ate good food. But, at the root of it all, families had an important message to get across.

"Put the guns down," said Yolanda Stoner, who knows all too well about the impact of gun violence.

It's a call for action for Stoner, who lost her son 23 years ago in Chesapeake to gun violence.

"It's an unsolved case for one, and there hasn't been a lot of people talking," said Stoner.

Stoner felt comfort at the event. Her son's death led her to be there and raise awareness about the impact gun violence has on families.

"If you're taking a life, you're taking your own as well," said Stoner.

The uptick in gun violence in Norfolk led Clayton Marquez with the group "Guns Down" to work with families and children to find solutions.

"It's very frustrating because a lot of these shootings and homicides, could have been talked about, so we teach conflict resolution," said Marquez.

It's a lesson some families are listening to.

"Today, I've confiscated at least about 11 guns that these guys out here brought me. I've turned them over to the Norfolk Police Department. Those are guns that could've killed one of our children," said Marquez.

Many kids enjoyed fun games and bounce houses at the event as Marquez sat back in awe of those who came to support his efforts to better the community he calls home.

"I thought this is my way to give back, to try and write some of the wrongs I've committed in my past. Peace over violence. That's the theme," said Marquez.

Community activists told News 3 this wouldn't be their last event sounding the alarm on violence within the community and partnering with police.

Their next event will be held in October.