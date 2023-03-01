Peak bloom dates announced for Washington, D.C., cherry blossoms

WASHINGTON (CNN) — If you're planning on visiting Washington D.C. for the annual cherry blossom festival, the best dates to attend have been revealed.

The National Park Service announced Wednesday the cherry blossoms are expected to reach peak bloom between March 22 and March 25. That's defined as when 70 percent of the flowers are out.

Experts say it was difficult to determine when it would all happen this year because an unseasonably warm winter prevented the trees from ever reaching full dormancy.

The dates, however, aren't out of line with last year when peak bloom was on March 25.