Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Norfolk

Posted at 11:46 AM, Feb 07, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. – A pedestrian who was hit by a car on Friday has died from his injuries.

Around 7:30 p.m. police responded for the report of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 6100 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man suffering from serious injuries. The man, later identified as 63-year-old Steven Spruill, of Norfolk, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Spruill died on February 6.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined that the driver of a car was driving on Chesapeake Boulevard when Spruill entered the road and was hit.

The driver of the car, a 53-year-old man, stayed at the scene. There were no other injuries reported, according to police.

