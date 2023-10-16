Pedestrian dies after being hit by suburban on Route 60: VSP

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night.

Police say that around 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 13 they responded to Route 60, east of Route 199, for a pedestrian death, according to a VSP.

After investigating, police found that driver of 2017 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on Route 60 when he changed lanes and hit a person who was illegally walking on the road, according to VSP. Shaine Deeleeoan Henderson, 48, died from serious life-threatening injuries at the scene.

Police say Henderson was wearing all black clothing on the roadway with no street illumination.

Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation, according to VSP. It was determined that neither alcohol nor speed were contributing factors int the crash.

The Commonwealth Attorney was notified of the crash, according to VSP. The investigation remains ongoing