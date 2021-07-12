Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Tidewater Drive near the intersection of Lafayette Boulevard.

On Sunday, around 11:15 p.m., police were called to the 3200 block of Tidewater Drive. When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian suffering from serious injuries.

The pedestrian, 59-year-old Jerone H. Walden was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a sedan was driving on Tidewater Drive, when Walden entered the road and was hit.

This crash is being investigated by the Traffic Unit.

