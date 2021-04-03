Watch
Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Newport News

Posted at 12:47 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 12:47:09-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A pedestrian was killed in a Friday night crash while walking on Jefferson Avenue, the Newport News Police Department said.

According to police, the call for the crash came in at 8:31 p.m. Officers responded to Jefferson Avenue near the I-64 E ramp, where they found a male pedestrian that had been hit by two vehicles. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the pedestrian was wearing a black top and black pants and was walking in the road.

Both drivers stopped at the scene, and alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in the crashes.

This incident is still under investigation.

