ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle crash that resulted in a pedestrian's death on the Eastern Shore.

Around 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, VSP went to Lankford Highway and Mason Road in Accomack County to investigate a car crash involving a pedestrian, according to the VSP.

Troopers say that the pedestrian died at the scene.

VSP is investigating and attempting to notify the pedestrian's next of kin.

Stay with News 3 for updates.