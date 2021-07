JAMES CITY Co., Va. - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Centerville Road in the area of Fox Hill Road Monday evening.

The call came in around 7 p.m.

James City County Police and personnel from the fire department responded to the scene.

Medics took the pedestrian to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity will not be released until authorities notify her next of kin.

The crash is still under investigation.

