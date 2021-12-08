Watch
Pedestrian dies at hospital after crash in James City County

Posted at 9:43 PM, Dec 07, 2021
JAMES CITY Co., Va. - A pedestrian has died after a crash in the 6400 block of Centerville Road early Tuesday evening.

James City County Police and the James City County Fire Department responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 5:40 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian, a male, was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Police are working to notify his next of kin.

