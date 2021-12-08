Pedestrian dies at hospital after crash in James City County

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - A pedestrian has died after a crash in the 6400 block of Centerville Road early Tuesday evening.

James City County Police and the James City County Fire Department responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 5:40 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian, a male, was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Police are working to notify his next of kin.

On Dec. 7 at approx 5:40 pm, JCCPD & FD responded to a vehicle crash in the 6400 block of Centerville Rd involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at Williamsburg Sentara. Add'l details will be released as they are made available & next of kin is notified. — James City County Police (@jccpolice) December 8, 2021

