Watch
News

Actions

Pedestrian dies from injuries after Norfolk crash

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 1:42 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 13:42:56-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating an early Sunday morning crash that left one man dead.

On November 14 around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of E. Ocean View Avenue for the report of a car crash involving a pedestrian.

According to the preliminary investigation, 32-year-old Daniel O.R. Olvin entered the street and was hit by a car. The driver of the car remained on the scene and was not injured.

Olvin was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks