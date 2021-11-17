Pedestrian dies from injuries after Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating an early Sunday morning crash that left one man dead.

On November 14 around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of E. Ocean View Avenue for the report of a car crash involving a pedestrian.

According to the preliminary investigation, 32-year-old Daniel O.R. Olvin entered the street and was hit by a car. The driver of the car remained on the scene and was not injured.

Olvin was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

