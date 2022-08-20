Pedestrian fatally struck while trying to help disabled vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A pedestrian was fatally struck on Indian River Road Thursday evening.

Around 9:58 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 6000 block of Indian River Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a motorist with a disabled vehicle was stopped in a turn lane with the hood up and emergency flashers on. A second motorist stopped to help the person but was struck as they approached by a vehicle driving on Indian River Road.

The pedestrian, 55-year-old Juan Ocasio Encarnacion, of Virginia Beach, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.