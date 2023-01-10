Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Virginia Beach: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Virginia Beach has died, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Police say on Sunday, Jan. 8 around 6:35 p.m., officers responded to the report of the incident in the 1400 block of Laskin Road.

After a preliminary investigation, officers discovered that the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when they were hit by a car. Afterward, the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.

The pedestrian has since been identified as Keoni Kapoio, a 34-year-old male from Virginia Beach. Police were informed by the hospital that Kapoio died from the injuries he sustained.

The driver of the vehicle is not facing charges at this time, and police say the motorist “remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.”

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact VBPD at 757-385-4606 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.