Pedestrian hurt after being hit by car in Chesapeake

Posted at 10:43 PM, Apr 07, 2021
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Someone was hit by a car in the area of George Washington Highway North and Battery Park Road Wednesday night.

Around 9:22 p.m., officers with the Chesapeake Police Department responded to the area for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. When they arrived on scene, they met with everyone who was involved in the incident.

The crash left the pedestrian injured. Police did not release any further details about the severity of the pedestrian's injuries or current condition.

George Washington Highway North is currently closed while the Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team investigates the circumstances surrounding the crash.

There is no further information.

