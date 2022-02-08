Pedestrian killed after being hit on Church Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A man has died following a crash on Church Street Monday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., police said they responded to the 2700 block of Church Street for the report of an crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He has been identified as 71-year-old Eugene Murphy.

Murphy was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene. There is no further information at this time.