Watch Now
News

Actions

Pedestrian killed after being struck by train in Suffolk

Pedestrian Struck by Train 7-20-22.jpg
Suffolk Police
Pedestrian Struck by Train 7-20-22.jpg
Posted at 4:35 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 16:37:11-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian being hit by a train Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch was notified of the incident at 3:28 p.m.

When officers responded to the scene, located in the 300 block of Main Street on the railway between Main and Hill Streets, they found the victim, an adult man, dead at the scene.

The roadway near this location remains open and should have no impact on roadway traffic.

No foul play is suspected; however, the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo