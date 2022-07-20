Pedestrian killed after being struck by train in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian being hit by a train Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch was notified of the incident at 3:28 p.m.

When officers responded to the scene, located in the 300 block of Main Street on the railway between Main and Hill Streets, they found the victim, an adult man, dead at the scene.

The roadway near this location remains open and should have no impact on roadway traffic.

No foul play is suspected; however, the incident remains under investigation.