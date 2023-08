VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person is dead after they were hit by a commercial on Tuesday in Virginia Beach.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. on the 1300 block of Taylor Farm Road, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Emergency medical services pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The Virginia Beach Police Traffic Safety Unit is still investigating the crash.

Police did not release any other details.

