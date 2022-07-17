Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-264 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-264 West in Portsmouth early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the westbound lanes of I-264 at exit 6/MLK Expressway at around 12:48 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that bystanders removed an unknown male from the lane of travel and attempted to provide him with first aid, but he died from his injuries.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not stop and drove away from the scene, police said.

If you or someone you know was in the area of I-264, in the vicinity of the MLK Expressway prior to or after 12:48 a.m., and witnessed anything that could help police, call (757) 424-6800.

The investigation is still ongoing.