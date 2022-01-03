Pedestrian killed while trying to get vehicle out of ditch in Gloucester Co.

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed Sunday evening.

Around 6:35 p.m., Virginia State police were called to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Route 614 (Hickory Fork Road), south of Route 631.

After investigating, police said before the crash, a Chevrolet Malibu owned by Marvin Eugene Wood, was in a ditch on the shoulder of Route 614.

A passerby in an International Tractor Truck tried to help Wood to pull the vehicle out of the ditch. During this time, Wood was outside of his vehicle standing by and watching as his vehicle was being pulled out of the ditch when police said the driver of a 2013 Ford Focus was driving in the westbound lanes of Route 614.

That driver, 19-year-old Carson Blake Peach, attempted to avoid the tractor trailer and ran off the right shoulder, hitting Woods.

Police said Woods was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Lowther was taken to Walter Reed Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending at this time, according to State Police. There is no further information at this time.Mn