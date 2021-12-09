Pembroke mall to undergo $200 million dollar renovation, interior stores left scrambling for storefronts

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - For years, the trend for retail has been moving online.

Big box stores and small mom and pops competing with online giants.

That, just one factor as to why a nearly six decade old mall in Virginia beach will soon be demolished and redeveloped.

"It is the natural evolution of retail," said Ramsay Smith, President of Pembroke Realty who owns the Pembroke Mall.

But, for the majority of the 40 small stores inside the mall they are scrambling, trying to figure out where they will set up shop an added stressor right before the holiday season.

Step inside A Bit of England inside the Pembroke Mall and its more like a bit of nostalgia.

"We carry all the games you don’t have to plug in or download like darts, pool, chess, poker, role playing card games," said owner Chris Sizemore.

The shop was started by Sizemore's grandparents 41 years ago.

"We have been here so long people know us as that dart place in Pembroke or that chess place in Pembroke or that that pool place in Pembroke," he said.

But in a matter of days, Sizemore will be swiftly packing up his ornate chess pieces, darts, a pool sticks.

"They said you are not gonna have a home after the 31st, you gotta get out," said Sizemore.

That's because the mall will soon undergo a makeover.

"Traditional mall settings are not the trend anymore so we are going to mixed use, senior living, multifamily and we are adding a hotel," said Smith.

A 200 million dollar futuristic facelift that is keeping up with the times, according to Smith.

"We want to create something our community can be proud of that is exciting," said Smith.

Smith says the plans have been in the works for a decade, however tenants like Sizemore say they didn't get the memo but 3 weeks ago.

"There is no going out business sale, no moving sale, how do we let our product dwindle down," said Sizemore.

Sizemore says the move will cost him a month of revenue and a loss of gift card use after the holidays.

"We just wish the timing was a little different," he said.

A Bit of England should be moving to the Timberlake Shopping center just a few miles away . the exterior stores like Target, Old Navy, will not be impacted. The 200 million dollar renovation of the mall will begin this spring it will also include an event and greenspace.

