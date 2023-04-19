Peninsula Health Center reopening after car crashed into building

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health Center (PHC) will reopen to the public on Thursday, Apr. 20 after a car crashed into the building in early March.

"We thank our community for their ongoing support and patience as we have operated over the last month with adjusted locations and services," a spokesperson for PHC said.

Along with the reopening, the PHC closure call line, (757) 594-7069 will be retired on Friday, Apr. 21.

The clinic says the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, family planning & STI clinical services and immunization clinical services will resume service at the original center beginning on the reopening date.