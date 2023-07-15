Peninsula mother looking for answers nine months after teenage son shot and killed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Nine months ago on Walden Pond Court in Newport News, 15-year-old Shayne Capehart was shot to death.

"He asked me if he was going to die and I told him no,” said his mother Radia Capehart.

Capehart was standing in her kitchen on October 15, 2022 when she heard gunshots. She found her son bleeding on her doorstep and went to get help. A neighbor stayed with Shayne.

"He told her please tell my momma I love her, and that was the last thing he said,” said Capehart.

Shayne Capehart, just 15 years old, died that day.

“Sometimes it feels like it happened last week,” said Capehart.

Capehart's wall is now a memorial to her teenage son. She tells News 3 something has to change.

“I wish all the kids would put down the guns,” said Capehart. "Taking somebody's life is not going to make you a man."

More than 6,000 kids under the age of 18 have been hurt or killed by gunfire across the country, according to the group Gun Violence Archive, an organization that tracks the data.

“I just know if we keep going this way, there’s not going to be any young black men, no grandkids, no sons, no brothers, no nothing,” said Capehart.

A mother, like so many in Hampton Roads, now only left with memories and pleas for the case to be solved.

“At the end of the day put yourself in my shoes, that could be your son, your brother, your uncle,” said Capehart. "If you know anything, just say what you know and that's it."

If you have any information about this case you're asked to call police.