Peninsula nonprofit pushes to end stigma surrounding menstruation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Peninsula nonprofit called "No shame. Period." is looking to end the stigma around menstruation.

Founder Laura Lowry said volunteers provide thousands of period packs to 235 elementary and middle schools across Virginia. A period pack contains a pad, bag for soiled underwear, new underwear, a wipe, and a motivational message.

Lowry said it's all in an effort to make menstruation a spotlight conversation, instead of a taboo.

“Let’s talk about it, let’s address it, let’s make it so these kids can stay in class comfortably and confidently,” Lowry said.

Lowry also applauded CVS which recently cut period product prices by 25% and covering the "pink tax" in 12 states, including Virginia.

“For me it feels like somebody’s listening, someone is hearing that we can’t afford this, or this is too expensive," Lowry said.

