Peninsula program seeking gardeners to plant extra produce for hungry families

HAMPTON, Va. - There's a new program on the Peninsula to get fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs into the hands of hungry families.

It's called Plant A Row and it's being put on by the Virginia Cooperative Extension. Representative Gaylynn Callahan told News 3 certain areas of Hampton Roads are considered food deserts.

"Hampton is considered a food desert where some people may not have access to fresh fruit vegetables and herbs, so this is one of the ways we can get that food into the hands of our citizens,” said Callahan.

Once harvested, the produce will go to the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank to be distributed to food insecure families in the area.

Local gardener Teri Jennings is participating.

“By planting a few extra plants, it doesn’t take much time, it doesn’t take much energy, and it sure helps a lot of other families out there get fresh food,” said Jennings.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension will be collecting donations through the fall. If you want to sign up for the program, click here.