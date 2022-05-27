Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter asking for public's help to foster, adopt as shelter faces influx of dogs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter said it reached capacity at its shelter and needs help making room for more dogs.

According to a Facebook post from PRAS, despite being open for adoption six days a week, animals coming into the shelter "far outnumber" the animals being adopted or reunited with their families.

The shelter called the overcrowding "a crisis."

If you're unable to adopt an animal, PRAS is looking for people willing to foster dogs. You can also help by joining local lost and found groups to help reunite lost pets with their family members.

"Any pet in need of rehoming is always at risk of coming to the shelter, so it is imperative that we all do what we can to help keep pets with their owners or place with new families outside of the shelter," PRAS said.

To view the shelter's adoptable animals, click here.

You can also learn more about the shelter's fostering program here.