Peninsula schools back in session; hundreds of teacher positions still unfilled

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - School is back in session, but are there enough teachers?

“It’s all hands on deck, we’re here for kids and we’re going to make it happen for the kids,” said Nina Farrish with Newport News Public Schools.

The district currently has 270 teacher openings. They're utilizing long-term substitutes, outside companies, even administrative staff to make sure classrooms are covered.

“We have people in front of students, we are pulling from all resources," Farrish said.

Farrish said they do have critical need areas, to include math, English, special education, elementary teachers and school psychologists. Those subjects are eligible for a $6,000 sign-on bonus. For all other teachers it's $3,000.

News 3 also reached out to Hampton City Schools. They're offering sign-on bonuses ranging from $750-$5,000 to fill their 80 openings.

