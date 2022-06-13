Peninsula’s Habitat for Humanity hits record number of housing applicants; Lack of affordable housing to blame

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg has received a record number of applications to build homes on the Peninsula. The area extends from New Kent to the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.

The nonprofit has received 250 applications, nearly double the amount last year. It’s the most amount of housing applications since the nonprofit began in 1985.

“The biggest struggle is finding affordable land to build on,” said Janet Green, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. “There’s just an incredible need for more affordable housing options for people.”

Habitat partners with families to build or renovate homes that are then sold to selected applicants. Families put in at least 300 sweat equity hours and undergo a rigorous vetting process.

One of Habitat’s homes will be completed this Thursday.

