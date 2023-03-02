Pennsylvania Chick-fil-a location bans unaccompanied minors

(CNN) — A Chick-fil-a location in Pennsylvania is now requiring younger dine-in customers to be accompanied by an adult.

The fast food restaurant in Royersford, near Philadelphia, said anyone can still come in and purchase food to-go, but customers younger than 16 who want to eat inside need to be with an adult.

The owner of the location said they've been dealing with issues such as bad language, mistreatment of property and disrespect of employees. He said it often happens on weekends when teens walk over unaccompanied from a nearby park.

CNN Newsource The owner of a Chick-fil-a location in Pennsylvania posted to Facebook, saying customers younger than 16 years old would need to be accompanied by an adult.

The owner said he understands children and teens are pushing boundaries, but he has to set some rules.

The location's owner said he hopes this is only a temporary move.