Pennsylvania Chick-fil-a location bans unaccompanied minors

Posted at 4:18 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 16:23:36-05

(CNN) — A Chick-fil-a location in Pennsylvania is now requiring younger dine-in customers to be accompanied by an adult.

The fast food restaurant in Royersford, near Philadelphia, said anyone can still come in and purchase food to-go, but customers younger than 16 who want to eat inside need to be with an adult.

The owner of the location said they've been dealing with issues such as bad language, mistreatment of property and disrespect of employees. He said it often happens on weekends when teens walk over unaccompanied from a nearby park.

The owner of a Chick-fil-a location in Pennsylvania posted to Facebook, saying customers younger than 16 years old would need to be accompanied by an adult.

The owner said he understands children and teens are pushing boundaries, but he has to set some rules.

The location's owner said he hopes this is only a temporary move.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

