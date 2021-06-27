Pennsylvania man charged with murder after shooting at Elizabeth City Quality Inn leaves one woman dead

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - A man has been charged with murder after a woman dies following a shooting at a Quality Inn Saturday morning.

Officials say around 10:33 a.m., Elizabeth City Police responded to the area of 522 South Hughes Boulevard at the Quality Inn.

When police arrived on the scene they found 54-year-old Jacqueline Marie Castel, of Flinton, PA, lying in the bed unresponsive.

Police say Castel was shot in the head and was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital.

52-year-old John Randall Landry, of PA, was later charged with murder. He was also served with a fugitive warrant from Fauquier, Virginia.

Landry will be held with no bond on the murder charge and $100,000 on the fugitive charge. His first court appearance is Tuesday, June 29.

Police say this is an active investigation.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with any information, please contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

