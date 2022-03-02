Pentagon drops indoor mask mandate, moves to HPCON Bravo

The Pentagon announced Wednesday that it will drop its indoor mask mandate, moving to Health Protection Condition Bravo due to a "significant decrease" in COVID-19 cases and positive test cases in the National Capital Region.

The change aligns with the new masking guidance from the CDC, and applies to fully vaccinated or unvaccinated military, civilian employees, on-site contractors and visitors.

According to a release from the Pentagon, individuals may choose to wear a mask regardless of COVID-19 community level. All personnel, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask indoors if the COVID-19 community level rises to “high.”

COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster shots, remain available through the DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic. Symptomatic testing for those who become ill in the workplace remains available through DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic; employees who feel ill before coming to the workplace should stay home and get tested through their primary care physician or local pharmacy.

To read the full statement on the transition to HPCON Bravo, click here.