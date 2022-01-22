People brave the cold in Virginia Beach to enjoy first big snow in years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - News 3 photographer John Rector was out catching some drone footage of Virginia Beach's North End beaches covered in snow Saturday morning.

Despite the wind and cold, some people braved the conditions — including people with their dogs.

"I don't think y'all got enough snow, because I'd rather get more," said Lynette Saxon, who was out walking her dogs on the beach. She told us she's visiting the Oceanfront from New York City, and said her dogs love the snow.

In the Mount Trashmore area, the roads were slick and our crews saw some people get stuck, especially on the side streets since those aren't being plowed. However, some people still came out to exercise.

A group we spoke to told us they meet every Saturday morning at Mt. Trashmore regardless of the weather. Even though the park is closed, they still worked out just outside of it.

"We're hoping to do a little bit of everything," Ben Steele, who was out enjoying the snow, told News 3. "We're hoping to find a place to sled, but we don't really know any good places. Build a snowman, make the best of it for the weekend."