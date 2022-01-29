People brave the cold to walk dogs, kitesurf at Chic's Beach after second winter storm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Chic's Beach didn't get much snow accumulation compared to other parts of Virginia Beach Saturday morning, but the wind and cold coming off the Chesapeake Bay made conditions brutal for all but a few.

News 3's Anthony Sabella spent the day along Shore Drive, where he saw a few people braving the wind and cold.

There wasn't much beach to speak of Saturday morning as the wind pushed water onto the sand. The snow was no match for it either, sticking to cars, chairs and whatever else it could.

One person we spoke with planned to use the high winds for kitesurfing. He told us the weather made Saturday a "perfect day" for the sport.

For fur-covered dogs and their bundled-up owners, the conditions were just fine, too.

"We're trying to get our dog some exercise," said Joanna Davis, who was out walking her golden retriever Butters. "It's cold outside, but that means no one will be at the beach."

Davis told us Butters loves the snow. "She loves ice cubes, and so she thinks of her backyard as a big ice cube when the snow is on the ground."

Butters didn't get too much snow on the beach — just a dusting. She also didn't get too much time on the sand thanks to the wind, pushing her and her owner off the beach and back into the warmth of their home.

